Taking Control! Chris Soules Demands To See Evidence In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

Chris Soules is pulling out all the stops to ensure he doesn’t land behind bars! In court papers exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Bachelor star is demanding to see all of the evidence that will be seized in the criminal investigation.

In court papers obtained from the Iowa District Court, Soules “demands the state and all investigating law enforcement agencies to preserve for production to defense counsel and/or independent testing by Mr. Soules’ counsel any and all items seized as a result of the criminal investigation.”

The items include all vehicles seized, police reports, paramedic/medical responder reports, medical examiner reports of the decedent, airbag deployment modules and reports, law enforcement field notes, field sketches, dispatch statements, bodily specimens obtained from Mr. Soules and the decedent, arrest warrants, video and or audio statements, photographs, and more.

The April 27th filing comes only hours after Soules hired high-powered attorneys Alfredo Parris, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer to represent him.

Soules was arrested on April 24th after his truck rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old driver Kenneth Mosher.

According to a frantic 911 call, Soules told the operator that Mosher was unconscious, but had a pulse.

He then left the scene of the accident and was arrested hours later by police. He was released the next day on $10,000 cash bond.

Although he has not been charged with a DUI, alcoholic beverages were found at the scene.

According to Sheriff Bill Wolfgram from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still ongoing.

“We’re continuing with Iowa State Patrol to investigate the accident by recreating the crash,” he exclusively told Radar. “At this time that’s basically where we’re at.”

