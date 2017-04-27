He’s Done It Before! ‘Scared’ Chris Soules Left Scene Of Accident In Past Hit-And-Run

Chris Soules has a history of running from his problems. The former star of The Bachelor left the scene of a 2002 accident before his fatal hit-and-run earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a police report obtained from the Cedar Falls Police Department, Soules, 35, was busted for leaving the scene of property damage and failure to stop at a stop sign on February 22, 2002.

“[Soules’ vehicle] immediately left the scene of the accident and never attempted to make contact with or check on the condition of the driver,” the police report read. “[Soules] was contacted within hours after the accident and admitted to driving vehicle one and striking vehicle two.”

Soules denied passing the stop sign, instead blaming frost on his windows for not seeing the vehicle.

“Soules stated he was scared and did not want to hurt his insurance so he left the scene,” the report continued.

The Iowa farmer’s vehicle had $1,500 in damages, while the victim’s car had $2,5000 in damages.

The ABC star pled guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay $155 in fines.

As Radar readers know, Soules was arrested on April 24 after his Chevy truck slammed into a tractor, killing victim Kenneth Mosher. After making a frantic 911 call, Soules left the scene of the crime.

Court documents reveal alcoholic beverages and a container were found at the scene.

He was released the next day on a $10,000 cash bond.

