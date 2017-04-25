‘Bachelor’ Still Locked Up! Chris Soules Behind Bars Without Bail After Fatal Crash

Chris Soules remains behind bars after leaving the scene of a car accident that killed one person, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Yes he is still here,” a spokesperson for the Buchanan County Correctional Center told Radar. “No bail has been set yet because he’s waiting for the judge.”

Soules was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death. The spokesperson told Radar that there is no alcohol-related charge at this time.

The fatal crash occurred on Monday, April 24, 2017 at approximately 8:20pm.

“The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 blk of Slater Avenue north of Aurora involving a pickup truck and a tractor,” the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office told Radar in a statement. “At this time, one fatality has been confirmed.”

As KWWL reported this morning, the 35-year-old rear-ended a tractor with his Chevy pick-up truck, forcing the victim’s vehicle to land in a ditch.

The Bachelor star doesn’t have a good history behind the wheel.

As Radar exclusively reported, the reality star was found guilty of driving under the influence in 2006.

In 2001, he was found guilty of possessing alcohol underage twice, and driving with an open container of alcohol.

A year later, he was found guilty of fighting and leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff in 2015. They split just months after he popped the question.

Story developing.

