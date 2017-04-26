‘Get Him!’ 911 Call Reveals Cops Raced To Catch Chris Soules After Fatal Hit-And-Run

Police desperately tried to catch Chris Soules after he left his own neighbor unconscious in a ditch. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the 911 call from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office regarding The Bachelor star’s fatal hit-and-run accident.

“A truck ran into the back of a tractor,” an officer said in the 911 call. “The tractor is in a ditch. The driver is unconscious in the ditch.”

As Soules fled from the scene of the accident, police desperately tried to save the life of Kenneth Mosher, 66, before he was transferred to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Someone is starting CPR,” the officer said. “It sounded like CPR was started. We’re performing CPR.”

Another officer explained how one of the subjects “took off north bound in a truck.”

“Do we have any available units to see if we could get him?” the officer asked. “I believe the name is Chris Soules. That could be the subject who took off.”

The 35-year-old rear-ended Mosher’s tractor trailer with his Chevy pick-up trick on April 24, forcing the victim’s vehicle to land in a ditch. Soules left the scene of the accident before police arrested him hours later.

Court documents revealed alcoholic beverages and a container were found at the scene.

Soules was released on a $10,000 cash bond on April 25.

Family friend Richard Roepke exclusively told Radar that the two were neighbors.

“We’re trying to figure out why he left the scene,” Roepke said. “This is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. He may have known Kenny was already gone at that point. What was going through his head? It is a bad day.”

