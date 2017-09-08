Raunchy Romps & Seedy Sex! Inside Cher’s Steamy Affair With Decades-Younger Boy Toy

Dying superstar Cher has plunged into a sizzling affair at age 71 with a decades-younger toy boy — hooking up with the former stripper for steamy trysts at a seedy, $29-a-night, no-tell motel, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Despite a viral infection that nearly killed her last year, the hot-to-trot diva has found new love with ex-stripper Mark Connolly, who at 49 is young enough to be her son!

While the I Got You Babe songbird is worth a staggering $305 million, she and her former flame have shared several all-night, buck-wild romps at Las Vegas’ low-end Texas Station Hotel and Casino, where beds go for less than $30 a pop.

“They go there because they want to fly under the radar,” a snitch tells Radar.

Incredibly, while Cher is of granny age and plagued by the life-sapping Epstein-Barr virus, Mark’s the one who looks pooped after their shack-ups, sources blab.

“Every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!” tattles the blabbermouth. “Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite marks all over his body.”

The lusty, Oscar-winning Moonstruck star first met Mark in the early 1990s. Despite her medical woes, the two began canoodling again after she launched her Classic Cher concert residency at Vegas’ Park Theater.

As Radar previously reported, the superstar has struggled with numerous medical issues over the years, including the crippling Epstein-Barr, which she contracted in the late 1980s.

In November 2014, two months after tweeting to fans, “This virus is a killer” — she suffered a near-fatal viral attack that landed her in the intensive care unit.

But the beat is clearly going on for the beauty, who’s made a comeback on the Vegas stage and between the sheets.

She’s boasted to her audience about nights on the town with her “girl squad,” wearing “skimpy outfits” and prowling for hot guys.

The sultry singer recently flew in a planeload of girlfriends, and ordered her promoters to put them up in their most exclusive joint — The Mansion at MGM Grand.

The invite-only facility is reserved for the biggest high rollers and A-list stars and is notorious for hosting some of the most debauched bashes in Sin City.

Cher even boasted about keeping her bod in red-hot shape, claiming she did FIVE-minute planks to tone her abs.

“I’m told Cher still has a great body, and Mark doesn’t even need Viagra to get inspired!” the snitch blabs.

The “Believe” singer has made no secret of her love of boy toys — a young Tom Cruise has been one, as is current lover Mark.

Cher was 45 when she started a passionate two-year fling with Mark, then a 24-year-old stripper and former $200-a-week auto transmission repairman.

In an exclusive 1993 interview, Mark told Radar he licked whipped cream and strawberries from her body after the luscious performer stripped for him in a seedy, adults-only hotel.

Now he and the Silkwood star are again romping on beds in cheap motels.

The thrill is still there. As he gushed during the earlier affair: “Cher’s the best lover I ever had.”

