‘We’re Ready!’ Chelsea Houska Drops Pregnancy Bombshell

Chelsea Houska may be the next Teen Mom star to welcome another baby! In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Houska reveals a pregnancy bombshell.

In the clip, Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer talk about welcoming more children when they take a photo to mark their son Watson turning 4 months old.

“How good would this blanket look if there were like two more babies on there,” DeBoer asked, as Houska responded, “Doesn’t this give you baby fever?”

She then asked, “Do you think by this time next year we’ll be having another one?”

When he said, “We’re going to have more when mom is ready to have more,” she responded, “What if I were ready now?”

He then replied, “Then we’re ready now!”

Houska welcomed her son Watson Cole with DeBoer in January. She is also mother to daughter Aubree, 7, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska was pregnant when she married DeBoer on October 1, 2016 in front of close family and friends. They are having a bigger ceremony this fall.

If Houska gets pregnant this year, she would be the latest star in the franchise to give birth.

Her co-star Jenelle Evans gave birth to daughter Ensley in January with fiancé b. Then in July, Briana DeJesus welcomed daughter b with baby daddy Luis Hernandez. A month later, Kailyn Lowry gave birth to a son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

When do you think Houska will get pregnant? Tell us in the comments.

