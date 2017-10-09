Deadbeat Dad! Meth Head Adam Lind Owes Baby Mama Over $9K Amid Drug Scandal

Is Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind feeding his drug habit instead of paying off his massive debt?

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad was hit with a judgment for over $9,000!

In court documents obtained from Minnehaha County Circuit Court, Taylor Halbur, the mother of Lind’s youngest daughter Paislee, slapped Lind with a judgment for $9,062.68 on August 2.

The judgment has yet to be paid off by Lind.

As Radar exclusively reported, an insider close to Lind revealed he is still using after testing positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. He was ordered to take a drug test by the court when Halbur accused him of “engaging in drug usage of either steroids or methamphetamines.”

“Stasia [Huber] moved out six months ago after he lied about drugs,” the source told Radar of his ex-girlfriend. “He’s depressed and still using.”

The insider alleged that Lind “doesn’t set up time” to see Paislee, while he “hardly” sees Aubree, his daughter with Houska.

“He has the potential to be a good dad when there aren’t obstacles in his way,” the source said. “At the end of the day all that matters though is his actions and his effort and it’s just not there. He only works on his cars and sleeps a lot.”

This isn’t the first time Lind has been in debt.

In September 2016, Radar exclusively reported that a warrant was issued for Lind’s arrest for failing to owe $3,805 to Houska in child support.

A second warrant was issued for failing to pay Halbur $5,489 in child support for their daughter Paislee.

Both child support payments were eventually paid off.

