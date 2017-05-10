Too Far

Drunken Charlie Sheen Threatens To MELT His Lover’s Face!

Could this be the last straw for the sleazy actor’s mystery gal?

Boozed-up creep Charlie Sheen has been caught on tape threatening to melt his lover’s face

in a raging fire — in a spat over makeup!

In a blockbuster world exclusive, Radar has obtained two chilling videos

showing the HIV-positive scumbag shouting expletives and hurling violent threats.

The washed-up actor was lying low at his Mexican hideout when he flew into a drunken rage

over his lover spending $150 on drugstore makeup — and tossed it all into a fiery blaze!

“My only regret is your f—ing face isn’t in here melting with this s–t, you f—ing two-dollar wh—,”

the 51-year-old sleazeball snapped, after rambling wildly in broken Spanish.

A stunned eyewitness told Radar: “Charlie has been dating this girl for about a year.

They have fights all the time and can usually work it out, but she felt this was too far, even for Charlie.

