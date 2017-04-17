Major League Money Woes – Broke Charlie Sheen Selling Babe Ruth Ring!

HIV-positive Charlie Sheen is so broke he is selling the last remnants of his prized baseball memorabilia possessions — Babe Ruth’s ring and contract — worth well over $2 million!

“Charlie is desperate for cash,” a pal of the former “Two and a Half Men” star, 51, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“He’s blown through all his millions and can’t find work. He’s at the end of his rope.”

Sheen, a noted collector of baseball memorabilia for decades, is the former owner of some of that community’s most prized objects, including the 1986 World Series “Mookie Ball” and Bill Buckner’s baseball glove that missed it.

Over the years, however, Sheen has sold most of his collection.

But the one thing he always kept was Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring. If it was ever put up for auction, it would fetch at least a half-million bucks — maybe even a cool million!

“The Bambino’s ring meant the world to Charlie,” an insider told Radar. “He’s showed it off to all his pals, including a lot of Major League Baseball players!

“He swore he would never sell it off, no matter how broke he got!”

Sheen acquired the Babe’s ring in a 1990s deal with auctioneer Josh Evans of Lelands.

He also has a signed baseball from the Babe, which cost more than a million bucks at auction, and a contract the Babe signed with the Yankees.

“He’s kept them up in an area of his home in Beverly Hills called Babe’s Bar,” the source told Radar. “But they might not be there much longer. He’s looking for a buyer!”

