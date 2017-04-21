Sorry, La La! Carmelo Anthony’s Pregnant Mistress REVEALED

The woman Carmelo Anthony reportedly cheated on wife La La with has been revealed!

According to Page Six, Mia Angel Burks, who graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in health communication last year, began dating the 10-time All-Star in Chicago last summer.

As Radar previously reported, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF La La called it quits with her husband after the NBA star allegedly got another woman pregnant.

Initially, sources claimed Carmelo had knocked up an exotic dancer, causing Burks’ pals to stick up for her online — and out her in the process!

PHOTOS: Secrets & Scandals Of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ — Brutal Beatdowns, Boozy Arrests, Dirty Divorces & Cheating Scandals!

“Mia is not a stripper,” a source said. “She lives a regular life.”

Earlier this week, Carmelo’s former friend Anthony Jacobs told Chicago radio station WGCI-FM that Melo and Burks fell for each other at a local nightclub: “Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago when he was here for the NBA draft doing press. She’s not a stripper. . .she works in education setting up programs.”

“I’ve known that [they’ve dated] for some months now,” he continued, adding that La La likely knew nothing of the situation. “Carmelo wasn’t taking her serious to the point where she started to buy her own plane tickets to go see him.”

Now that Burks is pregnant, Melo is “taking care” the 24-year-old until a paternity test can be performed, a source told Page Six.

PHOTOS: Gavin Rossdale Replaces Gwen Stefani Lookalike Amid Cheating Scandal

Meanwhile, La La, 37, and Carmelo, 32, announced their split yesterday after seven years of marriage.

“They have been fighting for about a year,” a source close to the couple told the Daily News. “The marriage has always been a rocky one, so this is no surprise.”

The couple has a 10-year-old son together, Kiyan, born three years before they got married.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.