Caitlyn Jenner Has No Plans To Have Sex With Women Ever Again: ‘Not Happening!’

But the sex swapper says her attitude toward bedding men ‘might possibly change.’

By
Posted on

Caitlyn Jenner has six biological children from marriage to three different women, but the trans star may never have sex with a female again.

In her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, first obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jenner — who famously transitioned from male athlete Bruce to female Caitlyn in 2015 — says she has never considered sex a priority in her life, even as a man.

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time,” the 67-year-old Olympian writes. “A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.”

Though she has “never had the inclination” to have sex with men, Jenner admits she is open to the idea.

“Maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery,” she continues. “Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness….will make me feel differently.”

Of course, as Radar exclusively revealed, the I Am Cait star did admit to undergoing the genital operation in January of this year, presumably after she had written that chapter.

So, is it time for a new man? On her canceled reality show, Jenner admitted she “can appreciate the male form.”

In another 2015 episode, she ogled male go-go dancers at famous gay club The Abbey.

