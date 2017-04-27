Caitlyn Jenner Slams ‘Monster’ O.J. Simpson For ‘Savage’ Killings

Robert Kardashian believed O.J. Simpson was guilty of double murder — but defended him anyway! Caitlyn Jenner dropped the bomb in her blockbuster new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.” According to Caitlyn, in the late ’90s — after O.J.’s initial murder acquittal and later manslaughter conviction in a civil trial — she was in a car with Robert when the lawyer said: “I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him [O.J.] in the first trial.” Caitlyn wrote: “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,”adding, “I believe he got away with two savage murders.”Caitlyn claimed she despised O.J. from the beginning. O.J. was a “monster,” she wrote.Still, she claimed Robert’s daughters, Kourtney and Kim, believed O.J. was innocent and took their father’s public opinion.But now, insiders said, the Kardashians are furious about being dragged back into the scandal.“Kris is beyond angry and has lost all respect that she had for Caitlyn,” a source told Radar.