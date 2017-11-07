So Long L.A.! Caitlyn & New Girlfriend Moving To Midwest Amid Kardashian Snub

Cursed Caitlyn Jenner is ditching her Hollywood home for a quieter life in the midwest, and sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that her new hot girlfriend Sophia Hutchins may very well be tagging along for the ride!

According to the informant, the transgender star is aware that she’s just about worn out her welcome in Los Angeles, both with the Kardashian family and the transgender community turning their backs on her.

But she’s come up with a novel plan to change her life — moving to rural Idaho with her ailing mom Esther and having the cameras document her every move!

“Caitlyn knows she will face a lot of backlash from the mainly conservative population in Idaho, but she sees it as a chance to redeem herself,” spills the snitch.

“The transgender community doesn’t exactly welcome her in LA either so she’s used to feeling judged and ostracized. Plus she wants to spend time with her mom in her twilight years.”

Jenner is said to be looking at the opportunity as another moneymaker. “She’s currently pitching the idea to reality TV execs.”

