On The Prowl! Caitlyn Jenner Sinks Her Claws Into Sexy Boxer

Bisexual transgender-loving boxer Yusaf Mack has caught the eye of Caitlyn Jenner, who has been bombarding the younger man with invites for lunch!

“Cait’s got her heart set on finding the perfect man to date and Yusaf ticks every box,” an insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com.

“She’s definitely worried about the age gap – he’s only 37 – but he’s got a pile of kids and is very open about his attraction to trans-women.”

Another plus?

Despite 67-year-old Caitlyn’s fears she’s not his type, Mack has been replying to her messages.

“He does want to meet Caitlyn, but so far schedules haven’t worked out,” said the source.

As Radar previously reported, Jenner has been on the prowl for a “hot young boy toy and she wants someone who is an athlete,” a friend revealed.

Now, “Cait’s really smitten with Yusaf,” said the source.” She’s even got his photo as her screensaver on her laptop!”

