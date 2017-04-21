Caitlyn Jenner Claims Life ‘Revolves Around’ Kids Amid Kardashian Family Feud

Caitlyn Jenner may be in hot water with her famous Kardashian stepkids and biological children — but she’s still devoted to her large brood, she insisted in a shocking new preview clip for her upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

“My life revolves around my kids,” the 67-year-old Olympic icon said when the veteran journalist asked about any possible loneliness as a single senior woman. “They’ll be in my life until the day I die!”

Sadly, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the trans star’s stepchildren Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are furious with her for trashing their late father Robert Sr. in her new book, Secrets of My Life.

“They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father,” a close pal told Radar last week.

In addition, Radar first reported, her biological kids Kendall, 20, and Kylie, 19, were “humiliated” by their former father’s brutally honest confession that she had undergone genital surgery in the memoir.

Though her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, is also seething about the book’s candid revelations, Caitlyn is still close to her sister Pam, who joined the interview.

“I would love to see her have a companion some day,” she said. “Not idea what gender that companion would be!”

“A nice person,” Caitlyn answered.

She admitted in the memoir, first obtained by Radar, that she has no plans to ever have sex with women again.

However, she said she remained open to the possibility of dating men.

Sources recently told Radar that the athlete is “on the prowl” for a younger man.

“She does not mind being a sugar mama,” a family insider said. “In fact, she actually kind of wants that type of scenario!”

