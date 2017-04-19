TMI! Jenner Girls ‘Humiliated’ By Caitlyn’s Penis Talk In New Tell-All

Caitlyn Jenner lost more than her manhood while penning her upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life – RadarOnline.com has learned that she also lost the respect of her daughters, Kendall & Kylie!

In the tell-all, which is due to hit shelves on April 25, the 67-year-old ex-wife of Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch, Kris Jenner, 61, goes into great detail about having her penis removed in what she calls, “The Final Surgery.”

And although the penis bombshell was a long time coming for Jenner, Radar has exclusively learned that her “kids are absolutely humiliated by her admission!”

PHOTOS: IT’S WAR! Caitlyn Jenner Turns To Son Brandon Amid Kardashian Freeze-Out

“Kendall and Kylie and just really embarrassed at this point,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

“They really think that the stuff about their father’s penis did not need to be in the book. It was just really distasteful to them!”

As Radar was the first to report, Caitlyn tears open the taboo topic of her sex change in the book, which also trashes her ex-wife and Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and 33-year-old Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.!

In an excerpt pertaining to her penis, or lack thereof, Caitlyn writes, “So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she explains. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she added.

PHOTOS: Destroyed By Fame! ‘Sad’ Caitlyn Snubbed Again By ‘KUWTK’ Family

As fans know, Caitlyn’s relationship with her entire family suffered after deciding to transition to a woman more than two years ago and, according to the insider, the book has made things even worse!

“All of the girls really have given up on Caitlyn already and all that this did was give them even more of a reason to separate themselves from her,” said the source.

“She is not the same person she was when she was their father, Bruce. Bruce had a heart and he would never throw the family under the bus like Caitlyn has!”

Do you think that Caitlyn should have not discussed her sex change operation? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.