Kris & Caitlyn At War Over Nasty Memoir – Could The ‘KUWTK’ Momager Sue?

Kris Jenner BEGGED Caitlyn to tone down the nasty jabs her upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned, but she refused. And now, the KUWTK momager is furious!

“Kris is beyond angry and has lost all respect that she had for Caitlyn,” a source close to the Keeping up with the Kardashians 61-year-old momager said.

As previously reported, among the accusations that Caitlyn, 67, volleys at Kris of in her book is the claim that Kris knowingly hid Caitlyn’s secret from the entire family for all of the 23 years that they were married!

“Kris did get an advance copy of the book,” the insider said, adding, “And when she read it, she begged Caitlyn to take out some of the really nasty stuff about her, but she didn’t!”

However, according to the KUWTK family snitch, Kris is NOT going to file a lawsuit against Caitlyn because she “knows that suing her will just generate more publicity for Caitlyn!”

“Instead of suing her, Kris is just going to use this whole awful experience to her advantage and make it a storyline for Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the source told Radar.

