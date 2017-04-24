Caitlyn Jenner Publicly Slams Ex Kris Over Tell-All Book Diss

Caitlyn Jenner stirred up more drama with ex Kris Jenner on Monday, slamming the Kardashian momager live on Good Morning America for dissing her new book, The Secrets of My Life.

On Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris went on a tirade about ex-husband Caitlyn after reading an advance copy of her upcoming memoir.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” she fumed to daughters Kim and Khloe.

“But yet, he stayed married to you the longest,” Kim responded. “So, it doesn’t make sense.”

“None of it makes sense,” the 61-year-old said. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a*****e?”

Addressing Caitlyn’s claims that Kris was aware of her gender identity from the beginning: “I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand.’ And then, all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

“I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life,” she added.

When GMA host Michael Strahan played a clip from the episode, Caitlyn started to fight dirty again as well.

“I feel like the book is extraordinary honest and it is my perspective,” she said. “And obviously when you do a book like that, there are different opinions.”

“I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and the whole situation. You know, hey, it’s a reality show, it is drama. But I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road.”

Playing a nice card, she added: “She’s a good person though and we’ve had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”

