Leaving Las Vegas! The REAL Reason Britney Quit Her Residency

Britney Spears is ready to become a mom again, RadarOnline.com has learned, and she’s told friends she’s quitting her Las Vegas residency to make that a MAIN priority!

According to a source close to the 35-year-old mother of Jayden, 10, and Sean Federline, 11, “Britney told her inside circle that she wants nothing more than to have a baby girl and that she feels her time is running out!”

Does that mean that her ridiculously sexy 23-year-old boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who is still going strong with Spears, will be Brit Brit’s new baby-daddy?

Not quite. The couple posted a photo yesterday on Instagram to show her fans their hotness, but the insider told Radar that Spears isn’t sold on making him her man for good.

“Britney honestly doesn’t care if she has her dream baby with a man or not,” the insider insisted.

In fact, said the source, “She has said she would even consider adopting!”

Spears’ residency will end in December 2017.

