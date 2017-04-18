‘Lucky’ or ‘Crazy’? The Truth About Who’s Running Britney’s Bizarre World

Britney Spears has been controlled by her father and a court-approved conservatorship, ever since the epic public meltdown in 2008 where she shaved her head, attacked paparazzi and was arrested for a hit and run. Now, nine years later, the fifth-highest earning female musician is nearing the end of her incredibly successful Vegas residency. Is she finally ready to live life on her own terms?

That’s the question the next episode of the hit REELZ series National Enquirer Investigates will answer.

After her bizarre breakdown began in February 2007, spurred on by a bitter custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Spears took a very noticeable break from the spotlight, while behind the scenes, her P.R. handlers went into overtime.

“It took a lot of work on behalf of not just her lawyers, but her medical team, her dad, to prove to the courts that she was on the right path,” noted National Enquirer Managing Editor Melissa Cronin.

And it seemed to work. By 2010, there was a NEW man in Britney’s life, talent agent Jason Trawick.

“Everyone thought that Jason could be a positive influence on Britney,” said Casey Madden, Reporter at OKMagazine.com.

But that relationship seemed doomed as well. In April 2010, the National Enquirer reported on an angry and violent confrontation between the couple.

“The most vivid sight that explained the nature of the relationship was in April 2010, when the National Enquirer obtained exclusive photos that showed Britney and Jason effectively at war,” said Dylan Howard, Editor in Chief, National Enquirer. “It was the beginning of the end.”

And while the two would briefly get engaged, by 2013 the two separated for good. To this day, Britney remains under her father’s control.

Tune in to National Enquirer Investigates: Britney Spears on Wednesday, April 19 at 10ET / 9PT on REELZ, and find out the shocking reason why he’s still in charge. And check out an exclusive clip from the show above!

