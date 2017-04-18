Oops, She’s Done It AGAIN: Britney Spears’ New Boy Toy IS ONLY Dating Her For Fame

Britney Spears may want to reconsider her hot and heavy romance with Sam Asghari, at least according to a source skeptical of the model’s sketchy motives.

“Sam is only dating Britney to raise his profile,” insisted the insider, claiming that the 22-year-old trainer used the same tricks with at least one ex-girlfriend, Cuban-born singer Mayra Veronica.

“He met Mayra by starring in her music video, too,” the source noted. “He craves the spotlight and is happy to use anyone who’ll help him get it.”

“Sam is only out to make a name for himself,” the source added. “Britney should be careful.”

As Radar reported, Spears’ protective father, Jamie, is so worried about Asgahari that he hired a team of eight private detectives to dig into his past, said an insider.

If he ever learns of anything he considers damaging, said the insider of Jamie, who still officially has control of the 35-year-old’s finances following her very public meltdown ten years ago, “He’ll force Sam out of her life” once and for all.

