Britney Spears To Wed Boy Toy In Huge Butterfly-Themed Ceremony

Britney Spears is set to wed boytoy Sam Asghari — and Radar has the scoop on the exclusive details!

The twice-divorced pop tart will propose to Sam and they’ll tie the knot before her Las Vegas residency ends Dec. 31!

“Since Sam would be spending her money, Britney is buying her own engagement ring,” a snitch spilled.

“The wedding will be butterfly-themed, and monarchs will be released when they exchange vows.”

“They’re choreographing their first dance, which will play out the story of how they met,” dished the source.

The “Toxic” singer and mom of two is keeping the date under wraps, but the guest list is huge!

Brit’s little sis, Jamie Lynn, will host the bachelorette party in her backyard —

a barbecue hayride with fat-freezing spa treatments and teeth whitening, squealed the mole.

Britney has also decided to quit her Vegas gig to have another baby!

“She’s been seeing a fertility expert in Louisiana and is even saying she’s keen for twins!” the snitch tattled.