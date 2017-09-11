Exclusive

Boom Or Bust! Britney’s Boy Toy Boyfriend Seals The Deal With Set Of New Boobs!

Spears ‘thinks the results are phenomenal!’

By
Posted on

Britney Spears has debuted her latest round of cosmetic surgery — a set of new boobs that sources claim was a gift from her boy toy, Sam Asghari!

“Sam’s a trainer and together they’ve basically perfected Britney’s body over the past few months, but she felt self-conscious about her boobs,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears Lets It ALL Hang Out While Shooting New Music Video

“So Sam surprised her and booked her in for a new boob job, which she had done in L.A. in secret a couple of weeks ago.”

What is Spears’ verdict on Asghari’s big gift?

Said the insider, “She thinks the results are phenomenal!”

PHOTOS: Britney Spears Hair Styles

As Radar previously reported, Spears, 35, is dropping thousands on a surgical makeover in preparation for a wedding with Asghari, 23.

“Brit’s hunting down the best surgeon in the U.S. to give her a full, but subtle, facelift,” a source said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments