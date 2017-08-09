So Over! Matt Explodes At Briana Amid Marital Problems On ‘Little Women Couples Retreat’

Matt Grundhoffer and Briana Renee’s relationship took a shocking turn on Little Women Couples Retreat, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive first look!

The couple was eating breakfast with their cast members in the preview clip when Grundhoffer began belittling Renee.

“What the f**k is wrong with you?” he asked her as he tried to explain a story. ”Do you have a f**ng problem?”

Renee insisted that she wasn’t “talking s**t” and tried to calm him down.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Renee said in a confessional. “Matt and I have been doing so much better. He’s just hung over and he’s upset. I just wish he could keep it down so we could resolve this between us instead of getting everyone else involved.”

Their cast members then commented that they were fighting too early in the morning and were ruining their breakfast as Renee tried not to acknowledge what was going on.

Grundhoffer continued to insist that Renee was being “rude,” as she tried to remain calm and apologize.

“Don’t apologize,” he slammed. “I’m over it. I’m f***ng over it. Whatever. I don’t want to hear your f****ng mouth running b*****t.”

Then, Amanda’s boyfriend Jordan tried to come to Renee’s defense — but started a huge fight instead! Renee tried to calm everyone down, but was unsuccessful.

“No, I’m done. I’m out,” Grundhoffer told Renee. “When you’re ready, you come home, get your kids and I’ll leave.”

“Why?” Renee questioned.

“Because I don’t want to be around you anymore. Ever again,” he coldly stated.

Renee, 34, and Grundhoffer’s relationship has been rocky since he was caught cheating on her with trans model Plastic Martyr. The 39-year-old also kept Renee’s family away during her pregnancy with their son Maverick, which caused a strain on their relationship as well.

Renee previously confessed that their marriage could end in divorce amid his trysts.

