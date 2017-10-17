Briana DeJesus’ Daughter Has THREE Holes In Her Heart: ‘I’m Really Scared For Her!’

Briana DeJesus’ daughter suffered a scary medical crisis only days after her birth – and her baby daddy was nowhere to be found. On this week’s Teen Mom 2, DeJesus learned her newborn has three holes in her heart.

“The results were not good and I’m really scared for her,” DeJesus said on their way home from the hospital. “She has three holes in her heart.”

DeJesus explained of the diagnosis, “The holes don’t grow, they stay the size they are. They’re kind of small. People live their lives with holes in their heart and they’re fine. She just wants to keep an eye on it.”

DeJesus then slammed her baby daddy Luis Hernandez for not going to the hospital or asking about their daughter.

“He hasn’t asked about the risk factors or anything,” she complained. “Her heart is working so hard and it might just give up.”

When he finally showed up, he explained how he could make an effort to come around more.

But DeJesus didn’t buy it, as she fired, “She needs a father in her life. This is why we kept her. There is no reason why you’re in the same state as her and you haven’t seen her or done anything for her. You hardly even ask how she’s doing.”

Hernandez responded, “I don’t have an excuse or an explanation.”

Kailyn Lowry has a medical crisis too on this week’s episode. While in St. Thomas on a family vacation, her feet, hands and face began to swell.

“Now I’m nervous,” Lowry, who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, said. “They never swelled before this. What if I have preeclampsia and I can’t fly home? They would have to induce me.”

When a doctor visited Lowry, she advised her to go to the hospital because preeclampsia causes high blood pressure that could affect the baby.

Fortunately for Lowry, she did not have preeclampsia when the hospital ran tests.

Lowry texted her baby daddy Chris Lopez to tell him about her hospital stint, but he didn’t answer.

“He’s with his other girlfriend,” she said.

Also on the episode, Leah Messer’s daughter Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, struggled with being treated differently than her sister Aleeah.

When Messer made Ali wear a life jacket in the pool, her daughter cried, “I want to be like everybody else!”

But Aleeah has been acting out too, as she feels she doesn’t get as much attention as her special needs sister.

“She feels left out,” Messer explained to her family. “I try to do things with [Aleeah] to make her not feel that way.”

When they went to an amusement park, Messer went on rides with just Aleeah so they could bond.

Meanwhile in North Carolina, Jenelle Evans asked her son Jace from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis to walk her down the aisle when she marries David Eason.

“You’re giving me permission to marry David,” she said. “You take my hand and you give my hand to David.”

Jace then said, “I don’t want you and David to get married.” When she asked why, he responded, “I’m just joking!”

But everyone stopped laughing with Evans’ mother Barbara, who she’s estranged from because of their custody battle over Jace, told her that he has been seeing a pediatrician and not a psychiatrist for his anger issues.

“Pediatricians, they don’t know anything about mental illness,” Evans fired at her mother. “That’s why there are psychiatrists. Now it’s being done? If I was involved in the first place… it’s really ridiculous he hasn’t been seeing a psychiatrist, but he’s on mental medication?”

As for Chelsea Houska, she met with a lawyer to discuss hyphenating her daughter Aubree’s last name to include her baby daddy Adam Lind and her husband Cole DeBoer.

“It seems like it’s a really big possibility,” Houska told a friend. “She’s like, ‘I don’t expect to hear back because his attorney has a hard time getting a hold of him.’ If she doesn’t hear back, we would file a motion. We would have to have a court date set.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

