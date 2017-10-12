Bravo Scrambling To End ‘Housewives’ Legal Drama: Kim Suing Nene Could Kill Franchise

Bravo execs are scrambling to put a stop to the sudden legal drama surrounding some of the cast, and the network fears Kim Zolciak’s most recent legal threat against NeNe Leakes could “single handily kill the Real Housewives franchise.” A source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively Bravo is “livid” Zolciak is “threatening to sue NeNe and want the legal action to stop immediately.”

“If the ladies no longer feel safe to say and do almost anything the show will be ruined,” the behind-the-scenes snitch spills. “They cannot expect to have great TV, full of drama and crazy behavior if the casts are worried about legal action.”

A production insider reveals to Radar, “The foundation of all these shows is grown women acting appalling and saying the most terrible things to one another.”

“Once that goes, the entire franchise it dead.”

As readers know, reality co-star Zolciak, 39, hired fierce lawyer, Marty Singer, to defend herself against Leakes, 49, after the outspoken comedian called her a “racist” in a bizarre social media rant against her daughter, Brielle Biermann.

20-year-old Brielle posted a snapchat photo of herself in Leakes’ bathroom with a cockroach crawling on the floor.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a*s because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty You better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?” wrote Leakes at the time.

The legal feud comes on the heels of Leakes’ controversial rape scandal, in which she told a female heckler she hoped she’d get raped by her Uber driver, for hating on her during her stand-up show!

Producers were horrified with her comments and are currently planning a punishment for the reality star, and might even “want her gone.”

