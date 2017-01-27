Brad & Angie’s Nightmare! New Documentary Reveals Dark Secrets Of Their Twisted Love

X-rated sex secrets, drug use, abuse rumors and more — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twisted Hollywood romance will be exposed like never before in a new documentary, and RadarOnline.com has the first explosive details of what fans can expect from the bombshell film.

“There will be a lot of never-before-seen footage,” a source close to production told Radar. “There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves. There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record!”

The production source claimed,”No expense was spared!”

As far as what will unfold, the film’s creator, Ian Halperin told Radar exclusively that the golden couple’s separation was definitely not one-sided.

“I can unequivocally say it takes two to tango,” Halperin said.

But beyond that, a source close the film’s production says there will be some big surprises.

“There are at least a few things that people are going to say ‘whoah’ to,” the insider claimed. “This is a rock-solid film, but it will definitely raise some eyebrows.”

Indeed, the film could touch on Jolie’s wild sexual past, Pitt’s admitted marijuana use, and the child abuse allegations against him, which were ultimately proven to be false.

And fans won’t have to wait too long for the documentary, titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina: Radar can reveal the entire project is complete and will be released in the coming weeks.

Story developing.