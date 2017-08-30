Bobbi Kristina’s Troubled Life Before Death Exposed In Chilling Film Trailer

Two years after Bobbi Kristina Brown’s shocking death, the trailer of an upcoming documentary about her life has been revealed. In the chilling clip, the deceased star is portrayed as a gorgeous girl that is somewhat lost in the world after the death of her mom, Whitney Houston. She struggles with her own identity, knowing she will never live up to the legacy her famous mother created.

In the midst of her confusion and self-discovery, Bobbi gets engulfed in a relationship that she thinks is giving her life. Meanwhile, her family tries to convince her that the young man she loves is troubled, and can only mean bad news for her.

“He’s the single best thing that happened to me since my mom,” she yells at her aunt during the trailer.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bobbi was in a destructive relationship with Nick Gordon. Before he became her lover, he was the abandoned son of a family friend. Bobbi’s father, Bobby Brown, decided to raise him as his own, and for many years Bobbi and Nick treated each other as siblings.

Their relationship became romantic after Whitney’s death in 2012. Nick then claimed the two got married (which turned out to be untrue) in order to receive a part of Whitney’s inheritance.

Bobbi’s family has long believed that it was her bizarre romance with Nick what turned her against her family.

The teenage star, following in her new boyfriend’s footsteps, soon got involved with drugs – a fact which ultimately led to her death. At age 22, she was found face-down and unconscious inside a bathtub in her Atlanta home. She was taken to the hospital and spent six months in a coma before passing away.

As was proven in the autopsy, the young starlet had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and various prescription drugs in her system at the time of her death, (http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/bobbi-kristina-brown-death-secrets-reelz-autopsy-series/) but it was unclear how she ended up underwater. Her family accused Nick of giving her the “toxic cocktail” of drugs that led to her demise. He was held legally responsible in a civil action for her death in 2016 and was ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Bobbi Kristina will premiere October 8, 2017.

