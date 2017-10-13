Blake Lively Reveals She Was Filmed By ‘Voyeuristic’ Makeup Artist While She Slept!

Blake Lively, 30, is the last woman to come forward about her experiences with sexual misconduct. In a tell-all statement to Los Angeles Times, the Gossip Girl star claimed she was once filmed by a male makeup artist while she slept backstage.

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” she said on Thursday.

“I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me,” she continued, “I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

Lively said she approached producers to tell them about the event, but they ignored her claims.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actress was later confronted about a different incident, in which her dog allegedly defecated inside a dressing room. Lively said she was told my producers: “This is very serious and we can’t have this happen again.” She assumed they were no longer speaking about the dog.

Since her complaints against the makeup artists were ignored, Lively hired her own lawyer. They conducted an investigation into the employee, which concluded in him getting fired.

The makeup artist did, however, continue working in the industry and even received a recommendation from the project’s head honchos.

“Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” Lively explained.

Blake Lively’s claims come after she spoke out about Harvey Weinstein, 65, following his sexual misconduct scandal.

“That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories… I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it’s devastating to hear. It’s important that women are furious right now. It’s important that there is an uprising. It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘That is unacceptable.’”

