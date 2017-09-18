Pay Up! Blac Chyna Threatens Rob With Million-Dollar Lawsuit For Revenge Porn Rant

Do not mess with Blac Chyna — or it will cost you!

Rob Kardashian’s baby mama has big plans to take him to the cleaners for his vicious revenge porn rant, and has threatened a lawsuit against him if he doesn’t give her big bucks, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old stripper turned model notified the father of her child, 10-month-old Dream, that she planned to file a civil lawsuit against him for posting naked pictures and videos, unless they came to a lucrative financial settlement as soon as possible.

“Chyna wants Rob to pay for what he did to her,” a source close to her dished to Radar. “She knows what Rob is worth and she wants him to apologize with a huge check.”

Kardashian, 30, posted the revenge porn on his Instagram account in July, and when his page was suspended, he posted the lewd photos and videos on Twitter. Chyna immediately filed a temporary restraining order, which the judge granted, and warned him to stay away from her.

The warring couple came to a deal last week over their custody arrangement for Dream, with Kardashian giving her a whopping $20,000 a month in the settlement. But the source told Radar that settlement was only the beginning.

“Chyna wants millions from Rob. Millions. Like seven or eight figures to make up for the nasty things he did to her. And if he doesn’t settle with her on this, she is not afraid to file a civil lawsuit against him,” the source said.

Chyna’s legal ace Lisa Bloom hinted about future legal actions in a statement to Radar last week about the custody deal.

“This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob,” Bloom said.

