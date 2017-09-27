Revenge Porn Case Explodes: Blac Chyna Going To War With Rob After Mediation Fails!

Blac Chyna is ready to go to war against Rob Kardashian after the mediation failed in her revenge porn case and she’s gunning for more than $10 million, RadarOnline.com had the exclusive details about the bitter battle.

Legal ace Lisa Bloom Tweeted a pic with Blac Chyna after the meeting with Kardashian and his lawyers, writing: “DO NOT disrespect my client. I got your back, @BlacChyna. Stay tuned for chapter 2, y’all.”

Do NOT disrespect my client.

I got your back, @BlacChyna. Stay tuned for chapter 2, y’all. pic.twitter.com/7fcZxV8e0Y — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 26, 2017

But the fireworks were inside the meeting where Chyna and Kardashian saw each other in person for the first time since before his July meltdown where he posted naked photos and videos of her in a vicious online rant.

“Rob and Chyna didn’t speak to each other at all,” the insider spilled to Radar.

Kris Jenner was the holdup in the deal. The monster momager, who didn’t even have her son at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, was in charge of his finances.

“A settlement was discussed but Rob had to call his mom Kris for approval for the deal, and she didn’t respond,” a source told us at the time.

The same day that news about Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy broke, the momager was unavailable to make her son’s financial decisions.

“Kris had to approve when Chyna was given $20,000 a month by Rob for Dream,” the source told Radar. “She controls everything for him.”

With Chyna asking for more than $10 million, the source said Kardashian balked at the price, but she was ready to go to war.

“Chyna isn’t afraid to file a lawsuit against Rob. She wants him to pay for what he did to her.”

