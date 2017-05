Billy Ray Cyrus To Change His Name, FOREVER

One-hit wonder Billy Ray Cyrus is going to be a one-named wonder!

The Achy Breaky Heart hunk is changing his name to plain old Cyrus.

“I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning

because that’s what I was comfortable with,” he says.

Now he’ll join Cher, Sting and Bono as a mono-monikered musician in August.

“I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Ky., and legally changing my name,” the crooner adds.