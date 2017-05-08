The REAL Spin Zone: Fired FOX Anchor Bill O’Reilly LIED Over Sex Scandal

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly isn’t telling the whole truth about his sexual harassment scandal, claims an FBI-accredited expert, who says the talking head failed a lie detection analysis on the subject.

The disgraced host of “The O’Reilly Factor” claimed he was “very surprised how it all turned out” after getting the boot over sexual harassment charges.

But certified voice-stress analyst Michael Sylvestre ran O’Reilly’s April 24 podcast statement through his high-tech DecepTech Voice Stress Analysis Machine, and told Radar, “I’m absolutely certain that he’s not surprised!”

O’Reilly claimed that he couldn’t say more about the sexual harassment allegations “because I don’t want to influence the flow of information.”

But Sylvestre insisted, “He’s been an influencer all his life!”

O’Reilly also told listeners he was working to get “what exactly happened” out in the open, because his “loyal” listeners “have a right to know” the truth about the harassment allegations and the multimillion-dollar settlements that followed.

Sylvestre said that was double-speak too.

“He talks about the truth coming out, but he’s obviously going to defend himself to the end,” Sylvestre claimed the analysis showed.

In fact, O’Reilly does not want the truth about the harassment claims to come out, Sylvestre claimed.

“He’s obviously going to limit the information that he wants people to know,” Sylvestre alleged.

The expert said his analysis was not able to discern any levels of embarrassment, humiliation or anger in O’Reilly’s voice.

But he did detect a trace of honesty in O’Reilly’s voice at one point. “It’s when Bill said that he was ‘sad that I’m not on television anymore!'” Sylvestre claimed.

