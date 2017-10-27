Bill O’Reilly SLAMS Ex-Politician With $5M Lawsuit After Sexual Harassment Post

Bill O’Reilly is fighting back, after yet another sexual harassment claim against him.

The former Fox News anchor summoned a New Jersey ex-politician to court, accusing Michael Panter of “making defamatory and false” statements about him via Facebook when defended an ex-girlfriend after she accused the Republican icon of sexual harassment. O’Reilly wants a sum of not less than $5 million for his trouble.

“My ex’s career was largely dependent on staying in O’Reilly’s good graces. For that reason, she was always hesitant to tell me some details – likely out of fear than I could jeopardize her career by becoming involved,” Panter wrote on Facebook. “Sometimes information would slip out … she’d come home stressed and reference O’Reilly, and only after some prodding would she reveal that he asked her out, adding that she should not tell anyone – that other women at the network would question it or be jealous,” Panter shared on Facebook.

“I was also there on several occasions when a late night call would come from O’Reilly, which would create tension and make her clearly uncomfortable (I believe she later said in her suit that she believed he was masturbating). All as she was laying next to her boyfriend, and worried what hanging up could do to her career.”

He then shared a story about O’Reilly allegedly calling his ex on the phone, asking for some dirt on another woman, who was also accusing the anchor of harassment.

“(O’Reilly) explained that a new accuser was suing him for sexual harassment. This latest victim was someone my ex knew, and lived in the same complex. He got to the point immediately: give me anything you have on this woman, which we ‘can use against her.”

According to Panter, O’Reilly asked if anything was known about this other woman’s sex life, or whether she took drugs or had financial trouble.

“In essence,” he continued, “the leadership of Fox, including their ‘HR’ head/counsel and O’Reilly, who held my ex’s career in their hands (and whom O’Reilly was also harassing) was demanding information to attack another victim.”

O’Reilly has been on a tear attacking and settling harassment claims, and recently even blamed God himself for his current scandal.

He also vowed to sue anyone that lies about him.

Speaking Thursday on his streaming-video program, O’Reilly told viewers he intended to take legal action against people he felt were spreading inaccurate information about him. “I’m not a litigious guy,” he said on his digital news show. “But that’s my only recourse with the dishonest press in America. I just don’t have a shot. And I can, you know, only whine about things so much when people get tired of it.”

