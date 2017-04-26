Bill Cosby’s Daughter Kicks Off Desperate PR Rampage: ‘He’s Not A Rapist!’

Bill Cosby‘s final attempt to sway the public’s opinion of him has officially begun! On Wednesday morning, the shamed comedian’s youngest child, Evin Cosby, spoke out defending her father in a lengthy statement released on Facebook.

“I am his fourth daughter. He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values. I know that my father loves me, loves my sisters and my mother,” Evin, 40, said. “He loves and respects women. He is not abusive, violent or a rapist.”

As Radar has reported, Cosby’s sexual assault case will begin on June 5 in Philadelphia, while jury selection begins next month. Earlier in April, the troubled comedian lost a final attempt to question his accuser in court the trial begins.

PHOTOS: ‘We Want To Seek Justice!’ Philly DA Vows To Reveal ‘Truth’ About Cosby Sex Assault

Now, Cosby, 79, is heading to the “court of public opinion,” according to a source … with the help of some of his high-profile friends — those that are still supporting him, at least!

An insider told Radar that daughter Erika is expected to sit down for a high-profile interview with an outlet like the Hollywood Reporter in the near future.

The source said Erika will speak of the “kind-hearted nature” and “overwhelming giving of himself” that Cosby has displayed over the years.

PHOTOS: Escaping Justice? Bill Cosby Could Flee Country Amid Sexual Assault Charges

Other friends — like TV wife Phylicia Rashaad and former Broadway star Melba Moore — are also expected share “warm stories” about the pudding pop pusher.

Wife Camille is planning to write an op-ed supporting her husband, according to the well-placed insider.

Finally, Cosby himself will finally break his silence in a major sit-down interview.

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case: Smiling Wife Camille Arrives For Deposition

“They’ve already got it lined up,” the source said. “They want [people] to see the good side and not this monster that everyone has been making him out to be.”

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a woman who worked at Temple University, in 2004.

What do you think of Evin’s kick-off in Bill Cosby’s PR rampage? Let us know in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.