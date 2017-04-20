Are The Twins Okay? Pregnant Beyonce Caught In Health Scare

Beyonce and Jay Z are avoiding all risks with their unborn twins, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that a health crisis has forced the superstar couple out of their Beverly Hills, California, home.

According to a source close to the 35-year-old pregnant singer, “Beyonce and Jay Z hired health inspectors to come to their home to make sure that it was safe, and during inspection they found mold!”

PHOTOS: Pregnant Beyonce Skips Coachella To Party With Kelly Rowland

“Beyonce freaked out because she feels that it could possibly endanger her babies.”

“They immediately moved out of the house, and into a luxury Beverly Hills hotel,” the source told Radar. “They are going to remain there until the birth of the twins.”

PHOTOS: A Castle Fit For A Queen B! Jay Z Eyes $200M Mansion To Save His Marriage

Needless to say, the parents to Blue Ivy, 5, are not taking any chances when it comes to the safety of their entire family.

“Jay Z has hired an army of security to make sure that they are safe and he is making the purchase of a new home his number one priority at this time.”

As Radar previously reported, Beyonce and Jay Z, 47, had been living in a rental, and searching for a permanent house in the Los Angeles area.

When do you think that Beyonce’s twins will be born? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.