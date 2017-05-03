Coming In Hot! Pregnant Beyonce Could Give Birth To Twins In Days

Here they come!

The world is anxiously awaiting the birth of superstar singer Beyonce’s baby twins and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the wait may soon be over.

“Beyonce’s twins are coming sooner than people think!” an insider told Radar.

“With twins, it is not too uncommon for the doctors to perform a C-section a month or so early,” the insider explained, and some close to the star believe the births might come as soon as THIS WEEK.

While that is great news for daughter Blue Ivy, 5, it means more stress for Blue’s baby-daddy, Jay Z!

As Radar previously reported, after the famous couple moved out of their house in Beverly Hills over mold infestation, Jay Z has been forced to step up his game when it comes to finding a mega-mansion for his expanding family!

After they put down an offer on Formula One heiress Petra Egglestone’s 14-bedroom mansion, reports suggest that the couple is getting close to finalizing the purchase of a brand-new home in the Bel Air, Calif., area.

