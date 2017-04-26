Court Face-Off! Bethenny Frankel Ex Jason’s Stalking Case To Head To Trial

Jason Hoppy‘s stalking case will proceed to trial this summer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a Manhattan court hearing today, Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband faced the judge in charges he repeatedly harassed and tormented the Real Housewives of New York star via emails, calls and even face-to-face confrontations.

After he rejected a plea deal last month, Hoppy, 44, will return to court for a trial on June 27.

PHOTOS: ‘Pure Evil:’ Inside Jason Hoppy’s Threatening Emails To Bethenny Frankel

Frankel’s restraining order against the father of her daughter Bryn, 6, will also remain in effect.

“There is a full stay away order of protection…unless you have a written order from family court. Do you understand?” Judge Abena Darkeh asked the disgraced dad.

“Yes,” he answered.

PHOTOS: Bikini Battle! The Hottest Housewives From Coast To Coast REVEALED In 8 Clicks – Bethenny Frankel, Joanna Krupa & More!

Neither Hoppy, 46, not his attorney would comment on the case to Radar.

As Radar previously revealed, Hoppy was arrested in January after an altercation with Frankel, 46, at Bryn’s school.

He allegedly told his famous ex he would “destroy” her.

Stay with Radar for the latest news in the explosive case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.