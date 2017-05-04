Crack In The Case? Two Arrested In Connection To Belize Couple’s Killing

Two people have been taken into custody following the brutal murders of a retired marine and his Canadian girlfriend in Belize, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Drew DeVoursney’s heartbroken mother told WSBTV Wednesday she was informed at 2:30 p.m. that two people have been arrested in relation to the killings, The New York Daily News reports.

As Radar previously reported, the pair was found strangled to death in a Belize sugarcane field. Duct tape was also found fastened around their wrists.

PHOTOS: Celebs Involved in Murder

Georgia native DeVoursney, 36, had been staying in the Central American country with Toronto-born Francesca Matus, 52, before their sudden deaths.

The pair, who had been dating a few short months, was last seen in a restaurant on April 25 in Corozal.

On the GoFundMe page “Bring Drew Home,” the former marine’s friend Brandon Barfield wrote that a pal had arrived at Matus’s house on April 26 to take her to the airport, but only found her packed luggage and the couple’s passports.

The pair had been spending the winter in Belize and planned to return to their respective country’s in the near future.

PHOTOS: The Most Infamous Cold Case Murders

Authorities revealed that the two were in an “advanced stage of decomposition” when they were discovered, and they appeared to have been strangled.

DeVoursney’s mother shared that the U.S. Embassy in Belize told her that the couple had duct tape fastened around their wrists.

According to reports, the FBI will be investigating the case, as well as a private investigator.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.