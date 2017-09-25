Shape Up Buddy! Batman Crew Think Ben Affleck Is A Bloated Buffoon

Ben Affleck is not behaving like a superhero on the set of Justice League playing Batman.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the actor is getting a lot of flak behind his back from his on-set colleagues.

A source revealed: “They say he’s a belittling, annoying, out of shape creep and that they couldn’t stand to work with him.

“Everyone from wardrobe and makeup people to set dressers and carpenters are enjoying that Ben’s this lumpy Batman and say karma’s a bitch.

“They laugh when they say Ben had to tighten the corset to fit the Batman suit – Ben offended a lot of people on the way up and he’s seeing them on the way down.”

Affleck – who has battled booze addiction in recent times – went public with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the recent Emmys amid rumors the SNL producer is pregnant.

While it has also been reported that her SNL colleagues have been less than impressed with the 45-year-old star since she started dating him claiming that she could do better!

Affleck sent shockwaves through Hollywood after he announced he was splitting from Jennifer Garner, 45, after 10 years together – the couple has three children together, daughters Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and son Samuel, 5.

They officially filed for divorce in April after trying to reconcile after originally splitting in 2015.

