Lonely Barbara Walters Spends Birthday Holed Up At Home

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that frail news legend Barbara Walters isn’t exactly in the celebrating mood as she marks her eighty-eighth birthday tonight.

“She’s staying home and probably watching The Crown,” a source close to the ailing star revealed of Walter’s lackluster plans.

As Radar recently reported, according to an insider, the creator of The View is “so disoriented she rarely remembers who she is talking to.”

“Barbara has been showing all the signs of advanced dementia in recent months,” claimed the source.

Though Walter’s rep denies she is suffering from dementia, Walters has not been seen in public since July 2016.

In another behind-the-scenes sign of possible problems with Walter’s health, she declined to attend a 20th anniversary party for The View earlier this month.

Walters reportedly underwent a aortic valve replacement in 2010, and she was rushed to a New York City hospital in August 2016 after she experienced new health complications.

