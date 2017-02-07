Victoria’s Secret Model Bar Refaeli Faces Possible Tax Evasion Indictment

RadarOnline.com has learned Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Bar Refaeli and her mother are still in hot water with Israeli authorities in an ongoing tax evasion case.

According to a new report, the 31-year-old model and her mom, Tzipi Refaeli, have been questioned at least a half dozen times since their arrest and ensuing investigation into their taxes in 2015 — and officials believe they now have enough to charge the two with a crime.

It’s now up to the State Attorney to decide if they will indict the Refaelis, who are proclaiming their innocence.

“There is nothing in this case that warrants an indictment. This is all a civil matter and therefore, there will be no indictment. There won’t be anything because there was nothing,” insisted Refaeli’s attorney, Udi Barzily.

Barzily claimed that during the years in question — 2005, 2007-2012 — Refaeli was not required to pay taxes on certain celebrity perks and gifts, including vehicles and luxury apartments, since she had been living in Israel for less than the 183-day limit.

However, authorities suspect that the model actually occupied luxury properties in Israel for years over the dates in question by renting them in the names of her brother and mother.

