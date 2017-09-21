Audrina Partridge Files For Divorce After Getting Restraining Order Against Hubby

Actress Audrina Partridge is divorcing her husband and getting a restraining order against Corey Bohan following an alleged domestic violence incident!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm Patridge filed for divorce on September 20. She filed for a restraining order on September 18. Both cases were filed at the Superior Court of California, Orange County.

The couple’s separation comes less than a year after they tied the know in Hawaii. They also recently welcomed daughter Kirra Max!

PHOTOS: Where’s Tarek? Christina Spotted At ‘Scam’ Seminar After Explosive Divorce Filing

“Audrina’s number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” her rep said to Radar in a statement following the news.

The Hills star’s estranged Australian BMX rider hubby is yet to comment on the news.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.