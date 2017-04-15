April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth After 16-Month Pregnancy

April The Giraffe finally welcomed her 150-pound calf at Animal Adventure Park on April 15, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the New York zoo, April had a “perfect delivery” and they are planning to announce the gender soon. The new addition’s six-foot-fall to the ground was a normal occurerence, keepers said. The collision with the ground helps shatter the amniotic sac and helps her new baby breathe for the first time on its own.

The 15-year-old mama became a YouTube sensation after it was announced months ago that her fourth delivery would be live-streamed for all the world to see.

As Radar reported, April sparked labor rumors on April 12. Her belly was noticeably more swollen and fans were able to see the calf pushing on the walls of her stomach.

“[April] is ‘out of it’ were keepers comments this morning; noting distracted behavior versus her normal inquisitive, treat begging, self,” the park said in a statement on April 13. “Significant bulging of the belly also noted.”

This will be April’s 5-year-old baby daddy Oliver’s first calf.

Watch April The Giraffe’s birth video right here on Radar!

