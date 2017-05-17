Angelina Jolie: Brought Back To Life After Mystery Procedure

Angelina Jolie has miraculously bounced back from the brink of death thanks to a battery

of experimental procedures — including a gonzo “sheep placenta” treatment!

Radar has learned the once-skeletal and sickly actress

secretly underwent the oddball therapy during multiple visits to a mysterious clinic in Sweden.

“It’s incredible!” an insider exclusively spilled. “Not only does Angie look 10 years younger, she’s gained 35 pounds!”

“She’s been getting experimental live cell treatments that have totally boosted her immune system,” dished a close pal.

“It’s also helped her gain weight and balance her hormone levels, improved her skin pallor

and boosted her collagen, which is why she looks younger.”

Her close friend added, “It’s been a miracle cure!

Angie’s T cells have been boosted and she swears she hasn’t had a sniffle in months.

“That’s not bad for someone that we believed was a walking cadaver!”