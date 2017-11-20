Mom Or Dad? How Brangelina’s Kids Will Spend Holidays After Nasty Divorce Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are formalizing their kids’ visitation plans for the holidays. And RadarOnline.com has learned that the former couple has turned to retired Judge John W. Ouderkirk to help them thrash out an agreement that will suit both parties.

Judge Ouderkirk – who ironically married the couple – is also in charge of settling their private divorce.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Judge Ouderkirk will be busy during the holidays because of the issue of sharing with children.

“Angelina and Brad will be using their private divorce judge to help them with their schedules regarding visitation over the holidays.

It’s understood that the couple will jointly spend time with their kids as part of the plan over the holiday season.

“The good thing for the couple is that they both trust and respect Judge Ouderkirk and he has a lot of experience in this field.”

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how the couple’s six kids are desperately missing their famous father and acting out as a result.

Pitt, 51, reportedly wanted to get a full custody arrangement sorted out given that Jolie, 42, has been traveling all around the world with their kids.

