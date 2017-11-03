Alec Baldwin Calls Himself ‘Sexist,’ Apologizes For Bullying Women

Alec Baldwin, 59, just outed himself for having behaved inappropriately towards women! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actor had a candid discussion with Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins, 54, this Thursday night, during which he confessed to having been sexist in the past.

After receiving an honor from the The Paley Center for Media, Baldwin made an announcement, which he claimed was necessary in light of the recent sex scandals in Hollywood.

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women,” Baldwin said. “Not as a rule, [but] from time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men.”

Speaking up after countless Hollywood men have been bashed over their alleged sexual misconduct, Baldwin continued: “I’m from a generation where you really don’t, and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

As Radar readers know, Harvey Weinstein, 65, blame his generation and upbringing for some of his inappropriate actions.

“I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” the producer said at the time.

Baldwin added: “I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate, but as productive as well. A lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

Speaking of the sex assault allegations recently surrounding Hollywood, the actor explained, ”I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this… It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally.”

“We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do,” he added.

Baldwin also claimed that he “never had one conversation” with James Toback, 72, about his sex life, and that the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him came as a complete surprise.

