‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mom Ami Brown Admits She Has Less Than 3% Chance Of Survival

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer has rapidly progressed, and in a shocking new interview, the 53-year-old mother of seven revealed that she has “less than a three percent chance of survival!”

“It hurts. Everything hurts,” Ami, whose family recently relocated from Alaska to Southern California for her cancer treatment, told People.

The magazine revealed the matriarch has dropped from 128 pounds to 89 pounds in her struggle. However, Ami assured fans that she refuses to give up hope for her recovery.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” she said.

As fans of ABP know, Ami was first diagnosed with cancer earlier this year while the family was filming their hit Discovery reality show.

“Last fall I had some pain in my back. Walking from the house to the garden, I would get winded. There were days I was just bedridden, but I just thought it was my arthritis,” she recalled.

“We were filming the show and at times it was all I could do to just stand there — I was in so much pain. When we were shooting promo shots I told them, ‘There’s something wrong.’ In December I went to the dentist to get impressions made for new teeth and when they did a scan they noticed a little capsule. That’s how this all started.”

Since then, her condition has gone from bad to worse! But according to Ami, it’s her family that has gotten her through the tough times.

“Everyone is taking it a little differently. We’ve been together and close their entire lives but they’re grown now. They have to strengthen their wings a little. This was a little drastic for strengthening…There are good days and bad days, for them and for me,” Ami added from her hospital bed at UCLA Medical Center.

“But they handle their emotions pretty good. There are days that they have to talk about it and then talk about it again. I have faith that they will remain strong.”

