Mother Of Woman Lost In Woods Denies Daughter Was High On Meth!

The mother of the Alabama woman who survived a month lost in the wilderness says her daughter was not high on meth, despite reports claiming the contrary. Joanne Theris tells RadarOnline.com exclusively the accusations about Lisa’s alleged drug use are nothing but a bunch of lies.

“That is fabricated gossip and everyday there’s something new,” the angry mom told Radar. “There’s a bunch of stuff flying around and it gets crazier and crazier.”

A frustrated Joanne sniped, “This is the first time I’m hearing about this, I did not know that was being said until you just told me.”

The 25-year-old student was discovered naked and alone on the side of a highway on August 12 by a woman who immediately called police. She was missing for 28 days.

According to reports, detectives believe she was high on methamphetamine which led to disorientation and hallucinations that kept her walking in circles despite only being a mile from the road.

“We are just thrilled and very happy to have her home,” Joanne said.”She’s doing great.”

A statement from the family on the allegations is expected later today.

