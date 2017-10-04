Adam’s Drug Hell: Chelsea Houska’s Baby Daddy ‘Still Using,’ Hardly Sees Daughters

Adam Lind quit Teen Mom 2 – and it seems he’s given up on being a father too. A source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy has fallen into a depression after his girlfriend dumped him for failing a drug test.

“Stasia [Huber] moved out six months ago after he lied about drugs,” a source close to Lind told Radar. “He’s depressed and still using.”

As Radar reported, Lind tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines in a court-ordered drug test after the mother of his youngest daughter Paislee, Taylor Halbur, claimed he “engaged in drug usage of either steroids or methamphetamines.”

The insider alleged Lind “doesn’t set up time” to see Paislee, while he “hardly” sees Aubree, his daughter with Houska.

“He has the potential to be a good dad when there aren’t obstacles in his way,” the source said. “At the end of the day all that matters though is his actions and his effort and it’s just not there. He only works on his cars and sleeps a lot.”

Not only did Lind refuse to film for the current season of the MTV series, but he also hasn’t posted on social media since November 2016.

Although Lind hasn’t been on Teen Mom 2, Houska has expressed her frustration over the absentee father. On a recent episode, she slammed him for his drug use.

“You don’t just do meth and get off of it,” she told an MTV producer. “You get hooked. The fact that he was doing it knowing he had to take a drug test every other week…It means he probably has a problem. I wish she didn’t have a drug addict father.”

On another episode, Aubree told her mother that she plays with Lind’s then-girlfriend Huber while he often sleeps. Lind has visitation with the 7-year-old every other weekend at his mother’s home.

